Two Resistances

After the election of Donald Trump, there arose a self-described Resistance. It apparently posed as a decentralized network of progressive activist groups dedicated to derailing the newly elected Trump administration. Democrats and progressives borrowed their brand name from World War II French partisans. In rather psychodramatic fashion, they envisioned their heroic role over the next four years as that of virtual French insurgents — coming down from the Maquis hills, perhaps to waylay Trump's White House, as if the president were an SS Obergruppenführer und General der Police running occupied Paris ...