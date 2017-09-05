To End DACA, Follow the Constitution

The DACA controversy demonstrates the wages of the progressive conceit that our ingenious constitutional system is obsolete, that modern problems are so unprecedentedly complex they demand extra-constitutional solutions — such as a president's usurping of congressional power, exactly the road to tyranny the Framers feared. That is what President Obama did in presidentially legislating the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. Contrary to much of the public commentary, the defect in DACA is not that it was done in the form of an executive action (under the guise of a Department of Homeland Security memorandum) ...