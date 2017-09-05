Christie for Senate?

Governor Chris Christie refused to rule out the possibility that he could replace New Jersey's U.S. senator Bob Menendez if the Democratic lawmaker is convicted on fraud and bribery charges in a trial that begins this week. I don't give Shermanesque statements on anything, Christie told an interviewer for MSNBC's Morning Joe program. Listen, we'll see what happens in this trial. We don't know if there's even going to be a vacancy and if there is, whether I'll still be governor to replace it. What I'll guarantee the people of New Jersey is . . . I'll pick the person I think is best to represent New Jersey's interests in the U.S. Senate ...