Newest Charge Against Comey Is a Cheap Stunt

Given the avalanche of new details in the Trump-Russia probe and whether President Trump obstructed justice in firing FBI Director James B. Comey, it’s not surprising that Republicans are fortifying the president’s defenses. On Thursday, Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) released a letter in which they claim Comey “prejudged” the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices. Trump latched onto the story, tweeting Friday morning, “Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system!” Rather than undermine the case against firing Comey, though, Grassley and Graham’s letter and the reactions by other Republicans show again that they’ll use any excuse to hurt Comey’s credibility and by extension special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s inquiry.