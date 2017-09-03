The Hope in Houston

Hurricane Harvey has inflicted appalling suffering upon Houston, a city I called home until only a few months ago. But those flood waters have revealed more than they have covered, and what they have revealed gives us cause for hope. Every lost life matters individually, and each of them represents a hole in the lives of the friends and family who survive Harvey's victims. But there are not very many of them. There are many cities in the world in which an event such as Harvey would mean the loss of thousands of lives, perhaps hundreds of thousands of them ...