The Futility of Mueller's Obstruction Investigation

Where are the calls for obstruction charges? On the matter of President Donald Trump's pardon of Sheriff Joseph Arpaio, just about any bad thing that could be said has been said. This is the second of a two-part series on the subject, and in the first I described the pardon as unmerited, unnecessary, and impulsive. My words were pretty tame compared with those of other disapproving commentators. But one word you didn't hear much was obstruction. The word impeachment has been invoked here and there. Such talk is fairly muted in Democratic circles, though, at least where the Arpaio pardon is concerned. This apparent smidgeon of self-awareness is welcome ...