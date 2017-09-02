DACA Deferred: Leave Immigration Reform to Congress

Former President Barack Obama's June 2012 executive order establishing DACA was a mistake, but Trump should deliberate more on the program's value. At least to Trump, DACA's value is its use as a bargaining chip, a value that's gone if he eliminates DACA by executive order on Tuesday. He should allow DACA to partially stay in place in exchange for conservative immigration reforms under a comprehensive congressional immigration reform bill. Trump could agree to normalization of those with clean records who were brought here as children as part of a deal for the southern border wall or parts of his favored RAISE Act.