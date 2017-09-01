Why Hasn't Rex Tillerson Resigned?

Last weekend, his secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, refused to say whether Trump’s statements about violence in Charlottesville, Va., reflected American values. Trump’s chief economic aide, Gary Cohn, suggested that the president was wrong to equate white supremacists with “citizens standing up for equality,” and said the administration “must do better.” His secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis, told troops that because of internal strife, the United States has lost its global “power of inspiration.” He didn’t mention the president, but he didn’t need to