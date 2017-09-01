The American Nightmare Dreamers Fear

Students at the University of South Florida, where I teach, are buzzing with excitement as they tackle a new fall semester. As someone who teaches, advises, and mentors students, I enjoy watching them explore and figure out what the term might hold for them. I'm also a sociologist who studies the lives of immigrants. For some of my students, I see that this semester is different. I've been in touch with one student, for example, who is feeling dread and not excitement as she begins her senior year