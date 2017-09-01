The Administrative State Won't Deconstruct Itself

When the new Congress convened in January, its immediate focus was the administrative state. After passing the Midnight Rules Relief Act to accelerate the process for nullifying the Obama administration's major regulations, the House promptly passed the REINS Actâthe Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Actâwhich prohibits agencies from imposing costly new regulations without Congress's express approval. Days later, the House passed the Regulatory Accountability Act, to subject agencies' rulemaking efforts to new procedural requirements and heightened judicial review.Much of this had a familiar ring to it. The House had passed the REINS Act and Regulatory Accountability Act beforeârepeatedly. Versions of the bills passed the House in 2011, 2013, and 2015, only to die in the Senate each time. Not that the bills didn't have fans in the Senate. In late 2010, a dozen senators cosponsored the REINS Act. Among them was Alabama's Senator Jeff Sessions, who painted the state of American governance in bleak terms: