You could say America has had a summer of discontent. No one is happy: Obamacare limps on. Extremist groups have grown violent. Thousands languish in addiction to opioid drugs. A hurricane ravages Texas and now Louisiana. Americans could use some good news. In his Springfield, Mo., speech Wednesday, President Trump re-upped his promise to pursue comprehensive tax reform, which, if he can get it done, would be very good news for workers, businesses, and families.