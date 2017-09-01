Life After ISIS Slavery for Yazidi Women and Children

This summer, Iraqi forces finally drove isis out of Mosul and most of northern Iraq. But for the Yazidis, a long persecuted religious and ethnic minority who practice a faith with pre-Zoroastrian roots and Islamic and Christian influences, stability is still a distant prospect. isis militants consider the Yazidis infidels and have subjected them to systematic killings, rape, and pillage. In the summer of 2014, isis killed hundreds, possibly thousands, of Yazidis; more than fifty thousand survivors fled to Sinjar Mountain, in the baking August heat. Three thousand Yazidis remain in isis captivity, but as isishas lost territory, international interest in them has faded.