How the Trump-Tillerson Clash Could Ignite a Shake-Up

When Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Rex Tillerson on Sunday whether Donald Trump’s rhetoric about Charlottesville reflected American values, his response was terse: “The president speaks for himself.” The secretary of state had already been on deteriorating terms with the president, who has frequently undercut and overtaken his job. It was a clarifying moment for both men. With those five words, the former ExxonMobil chief drove a shaft of daylight between himself and the president, joining the ranks of other C.E.O.s who had repudiated Trump, and thrust his future at the State Department into uncertainty.