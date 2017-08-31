U.S. Needs Tax Reform to Spur Competition and Growth

The United States is blessed with a combination of advantages that few other countries enjoy. We are the world’s longest surviving democracy, with an entrepreneurial culture that fosters and rewards hard work and innovation. Our natural resources are abundant. We have the world’s strongest military and a generally reliable rule of law and low corruption. Our country has some of the best universities and hospitals and is home to many of the best, most vibrant businesses on the planet — from small and midsize companies to large, global multinationals.