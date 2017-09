In case you haven’t noticed, there has been no shortage of stories concerning President Trump’s Russia connections. They are still on the front page, and they have the air of some urgency. But they seem to contain nothing about the Trump campaign colluding with Russia. Ever. The fact is, as Willis L. Krumholz expertly chronicled in his thorough timeline and analysis published in the Federalist on Tuesday, “We still have zero evidence that Trump colluded with Russia.”