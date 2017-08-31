Tillerson Deserves Cheers for Fixing State Dysfunction

In a letter to Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Tillerson noted that the reforms will do more than save money and streamline operations. These integrations also help “address concerns that under the current structure, a special envoy or representative can circumvent the regional and functional bureaus that make up the core of the State Department.” Tillerson’s shakeup is long overdue. His attackers are stuck in a wasteful world of dysfunctional diplomacy.