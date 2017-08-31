Republicans in Congress are at a make or break moment and everyone knows it. Moments like these don’t come around very often in politics. President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all agree that the time has come to seize on real and lasting tax reform, which will lead to job creation and fuel our economic engine for future generations. Republicans, as well as any Trump-state Democrats seeking to help hardworking American taxpayers with this pro-growth legislation, need to come together. We must get a robust tax reform bill signed into law this year.