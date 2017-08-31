In Texas, Good Samaritans Make America Great

"Government," Barney Frank used to say when he was a member of Congress, "is the word for the things we do together." We hope the former Democratic lawmaker from Massachusetts took a break from his banking job to see what's been going on in the Houston area since Hurricane Harvey hit. Did he note the "Cajun Navy," an armada of fishing boats that came in from the Louisiana Bayou to help stranded Houstonians? This, it turns out, was the norm. In the Meyerland neighborhood, a Houston Chronicle photojournalist spotted teenage boys who spent Sunday in their boat picking up stranded residents.