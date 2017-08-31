FBI Fights Public Release of Trump Dossier Info

On March 8, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA request for documents regarding the bureau's contacts with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who dug for dirt in Russia on candidate Donald Trump in the months before the 2016 presidential election. Steele's effort was commissioned by the oppo research firm Fusion GPS, which at the time was being paid by still-unidentified Democrats who supported Hillary Clinton. Just weeks before the election, the FBI reportedly agreed to support Steele's oppo project -- an extraordinary action in the midst of a campaign which Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley said raised "questions about the FBI's independence from politics."