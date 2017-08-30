Trump's New Tax Scam: Selling Plutocracy as Populism

On Wednesday, Donald Trump will kick off his tax-reform campaign with a speech in Missouri, where he is expected to sell his plan—or his idea for a plan, anyway—as a boon for the middle class. The speech will be necessarily light on details: amazingly, the White House still has no plan of its own after holding a self-congratulatory press conference in April to unveil a one-page, double-spaced, bullet-point list of tax-reform goals. The Trump administration has since passed the buck to Congress to come up with the actual details. Instead, the speech will be all about ideas: specifically, those populist themes and campaign-style phrases (“Make America Great Again!” ) that help disguise the fact that the Republican Party’s plans to reform the tax code are primarily centered around slashing corporate tax rates, not uplifting the “forgotten men and women” he waxed poetic about during his inauguration.