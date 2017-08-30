Ryan and McConnell Need to Get on Board With Trump

It is hard not to be a little morose when only phenomena of nature relieve the venomous atmosphere as political Washington prepares to return to the bitter tasks of government. The eclipse was a pleasant diversion, and Hurricane Harvey has filled the whole country with sympathy for the flooded Texans. There is also probably some unspoken relief that, unlike what happened in New Orleans twelve years ago, a quarter of Houston's police have not fled in stolen police cars, while the president breezily told the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency that he was doing a heck of a job. (He wasn't, and neither was the president ...