From Breitbart to the White House and Back Again

The classic books about presidential campaigns don't fixate on chronology. They only use chronologyâthe run from primaries to conventions to debates to the electionâto tell a bigger story, one that transcends the campaign.Five books fall into this category. Teddy White's The Making of the President in 1960 wasn't about the campaign everyone saw but about what JFK and his team did beyond public view. That should sound familiar. Since then, it's become the basic formula for campaign stories.Tim Crouse exposed how big-time, big-ego reporters operated in 1972 in The Boys on the Bus. Jeff Greenfield's The Real Campaign explained the 1980 race from the level of the conservative issues that helped elect Ronald Reagan, not the personality parade the press had focused on. In What It Takes, Richard Ben Cramer used the 1988 campaign to examine the traits and psychological makeup needed to win the presidency. And then there was Hunter S. Thompson's Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72âa fantastic trip never to be duplicated.