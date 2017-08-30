Firebrand Trump Strategizes 'All Options' N. Korea Approach

Austin Bay, New York Observer August 30, 2017

On August 29 North Korea test fired an intermediate range ballistic missile that approached the Japanese home island of Hokkaido on a worrisome flight path. Japanese officials alerted residents to prepare for falling debris. This was wise—not alarmist. Unarmed ballistic missiles returning to earth are threats to life and infrastructure. If they break up in flight their high speed fragments can inflict damage when they slam into the earth. A nose cone or other large missile component can turn a building into a crater.

