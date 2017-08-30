Don't Call Them 'Obama Holdovers.' Call Them Patriots.

The "alt-right" Twitter personality Mike Cernovich is at it again, with fresh accusations against the “Obama holdovers” who are supposedly undermining the Trump administration’s agenda. These attacks on apolitical career government officials show a deep misunderstanding of our government and undermine our institutions. I should know. As a political appointee early in the Obama administration, I worked with many “Bush holdovers”—and I can attest from personal experience that they are critical to achieving policy success.