How Jared and Ivanka Were Repelled by Washington Elite

Donald Trump hoped the trip would draw a line under the Russia story, which had hounded his candidacy and was now damaging his presidency. His legislative agenda, including repeal of Obamacare, was already in trouble. Looming just ahead were his reckless rhetoric about North Korea and his reaction to the violence in Charlottesville—outright support for white nationalists. But the Russia story—Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections and the possibility of collusion by the Trump campaign—is one with no legal end point in sight. And when Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump woke up in the Hamburg Marriott Hotel on Saturday, July 8, in Hamburg, Germany, they knew that the story was about to get worse, and that the family’s involvement was about to widen.