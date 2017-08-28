For Better or Worse, Trump and Republicans Need Each Other

President Trump and his Never Trump antagonists have found something they agree on. They both want to separate Trump from the Republican Party.If that happened, Republicans would surelyâand probably instantlyâregret it. Trump would be weakened and isolated. And the Republican Party would not only have left the president, it would split, with many Republicans siding with Trump. The whole thing would be an unprecedented and unnecessary disaster.Chances are, a separation won't happen, though Trump seems to be laying the groundwork for one by airing in public his complaints about congressional Republicans. And the Never Trump crowd regards his conduct as evidence of the need for a divorce.Trump has attacked Republican senators as if they are conspiring against him, handed out orders to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that haven't been followed, and issued threats to shut down the government that congressional Republicans have ignored. He thinks Republicans are a drag on his presidency.