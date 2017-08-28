Alt-Left Attack on History: And They Say Trump's Crazy?

That question used to be part of an old joke. But the answer might soon be "no one" if certain New York politicians get their way. New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio has called for a review of the historic relevance of public monuments in the city. City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito has said she wants Grant's Tomb to be on the review list. It seems that during the Civil War, Grant issued an order expelling Jews from Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi in an effort to crack down on black-market trading.