Mayweather Gives Fans One Last Big Show

I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see, Floyd Mayweather said after his ten-round technical knockout of Conor McGregor Saturday night. Indeed the fight, pitting an undefeated boxer with 49 wins going into the bout, against a mixed martial artist who'd never boxed professionally, exceeded expectations. Even Mayweather was a bit surprised. He's a lot better than I thought he'd be, he said of McGregor. He's a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight.As many fight fans predicted, McGregor, at 29 a decade younger than Mayweather, came out aggressively in the opening rounds. His footwork was better than expected, and he touched Mayweather frequently, especially with a surprisingly sharp jab. Mayweather spent the early part of the fight sitting back and sizing up his opponentâhe threw only six punches in the first round, 10 in the second, 12 in the third. The peculiar paradox is that for all McGregor's activityâ34, 42, 39 punches in the first three roundsâit only showed Floyd that he didn't have to fear the Irishman's power. After the third round, it was only a matter of time before Mayweather picked him apart.