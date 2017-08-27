Mayweather Gives Fans One Last Big Show

I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see, Floyd Mayweather said after his ten-round technical knockout of Conor McGregor Saturday night. Indeed the fight, pitting an undefeated boxer with 49 wins going into the bout, against a mixed martial artist who'd never boxed professionally, exceeded expectations. Even Mayweather was a bit surprised. He's a lot better than I thought he'd be, he said of McGregor. He's a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight.As many fight fans predicted, McGregor, at 29 a decade younger than Mayweather, came out aggressively in the opening rounds. His footwork was better than expected, and he touched Mayweather frequently, especially with a surprisingly sharp jab. Mayweather spent the early part of the fight sitting back and sizing up his opponentâhe threw only six punches in the first round, 10 in the second, 12 in the third. The peculiar paradox is that for all McGregor's activityâ34, 42, 39 punches in the first three roundsâit only showed Floyd that he didn't have to fear the Irishman's power. After the third round, it was only a matter of time before Mayweather picked him apart.