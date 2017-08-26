War Against Cops Leading to Very Bad Place

Cops is a cable-TV reality show and Bad Boys is its theme song. Now viewers in a growing number of places can get the street action watching bad boys take on the cops on the nightly news. The expansion of civil unrest across the American landscape is ominous enough, but the ferocity of the abuse of the nation's men and women in blue is more alarming still, a precursor to anarchy. The truly deplorable who hold the upholders of the law in contempt must get a grip, or be restrained, before the violence crosses the line into a primitive land of no return.