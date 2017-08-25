Single Best Thing for Country Would Be for Trump to Resign

It would be nice, in a way, to be a progressive. You'd be confident you know the direction History is moving. And you'd have faith that the direction in which History is moving is the direction in which History should be moving.So you'd think of politics as a drive along a highway to the future. Your decisions would consist mostly of when to step on the gas or, occasionally, when to tap the brakes. You might make occasional errors of judgment as to speed. But direction would be no problem. And at the end of the day, whatever the messiness of the real world and however much some choices seemed not to be working out, you'd be confident that History had your back.But you'd be wrong.What, on the other hand, if you're one of those who know there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in the progressive catechism? But what if you also know that simply embracing the opposite of progressivism isn't a sufficient guide?