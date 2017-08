After nearly 17 years of war in Afghanistan, President Trump this week proposed a pragmatic, purposeful approach to the conflict that will work to protect and advance U.S. interests in that part of the world.Here's why:First, it has a counterterrorism focus. The key aim is to help prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists as it was for al-Qaeda under the Taliban's rule, leading to the horrific 9/11 attacks.