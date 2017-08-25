Mystery Deepens Over Who Funded Trump Dossier

On Wednesday, not long after I posted the story, "Republicans skeptical about origin of Trump dossier," I got a note from a friend who had been thinking about the claim that a wealthy GOP donor started the infamous Trump dossier. I had reported that the Republican operatives who ran against Trump -- the managers of the Cruz, Rubio, Bush, and Kasich campaigns -- had not only not heard of any GOP-funded oppo project but did not believe one existed. Neither did some of the NeverTrump activists working outside the campaigns to try to stop the GOP frontrunner.