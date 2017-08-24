How Bannon Lost the Battle for the Soul of Trumpism

“I don’t see the Party having changed all that much,” Henry Olsen, a conservative analyst at the Ethics and Public Policy Center who has long advised the G.O.P. to adopt more worker-friendly and less economically libertarian policies, told me recently. “They seem unaware the reason they got the White House is because of people who tend not to be Republicans, and seem to be doing little, if anything, to bring those people into the tent, to keep them, and make them rethink their personal positions.” Olsen pointed to tax reform as a perfect example, noting that what Trump has announced so far does “very little, if anything, in the way of concrete tax relief” for his core voters. Bannon might take up this fight from his new perch at Breitbart, but, as he suggested to the Weekly Standard, he lost the war for the soul of Trumpism.