The racist goons in Charlottesville have inspired a fresh debate over whether the government should allow speech by racists, goons, and assorted other troglodytes. For some, the answer is clearly no. “The ACLU Needs to Rethink Free Speech,” argues a fellow with the UCLA School of Law. “Censor White Supremacy,” advocates a writer in The Week. “Speech in America is Fast, Cheap, and Out of Control,” bemoans campaign-finance scourge Richard Hasen in the Los Angeles Times.