Trump Makes the Right Moves in Afghanistan

There is probably no secret recipe for victory in Afghanistan — at least no such recipe that any American can concoct. President Trump was dealt a tough hand in Afghanistan. And as his predecessors (and many of us in the strategic community) have also learned, the United States enjoys only limited influence in this crucial part of the world. U.S. policy is about improving the odds of success — or at least reducing the odds of failure — at this point, not about ensuring any given outcome. In these trying circumstances, with no great policy options available to him, we would especially commend Mr. Trump for making a difficult and very presidential decision about future American policy.