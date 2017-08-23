Trump Can Stay Sane for Approximately 24 Hours

Jen Psaki, CNN August 23, 2017

Donald Trump has shown he is capable of temporary moments of sanity. They typically include scripted remarks, and they last for about 24 hours -- or less. Just a few minutes into his speech at a rally in Phoenix Tuesday evening, the clock ran out. And it quickly went off the rails. It wasn't just a speech lacking structure, or focus, or message. It was an unhinged rant from someone who is supposed to be leading our country and bringing us back together after one of the toughest weeks of his presidency

