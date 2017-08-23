Trump's Welcome Self-Correction

PRESIDENT TRUMP offered in his speech on Afghanistan Monday a rare but welcome story of self-correction. His “original instinct,” he said, was “to pull out” of the country, but after studying the issue with his advisers over several months he realized that “the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable.” That was the right conclusion, and Mr. Trump deserves credit for changing his position in a way that is likely to displease some of his political supporters. The U.S. mission in Afghanistan will continue — not because a quick victory is on the horizon; it’s not, as Mr. Trump seems to understand. It will continue, because as Mr. Trump also came to understand, the alternative — a quick defeat — would be so much worse.