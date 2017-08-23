Republicans Skeptical About Origin of Trump Dossier

The Trump dossier is one of the most important and least understood elements of the Trump-Russia affair. It is important not just because its allegations are, as former FBI director James Comey said, "salacious and unverified," but because it 1) Appeared to offer evidence for some of the most sensational accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians; 2) Involved a pro-Clinton organization paying investigators who paid Kremlin-linked Russians for allegations about Trump; and 3) Set Comey and Trump on a collision course when Comey chose to brief Trump about the dossier in a one-on-one meeting when Trump was president-elect.