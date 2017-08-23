Gary Cohn, Trump Agoniste, Contemplates the End

“What the hell is Gary doing down there?” a Wall Street source asked me, referring to Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn. It’s the same question I asked myself last week, when the president turned a press conference about infrastructure into an impromptu defense of a white supremacist mob that descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the proposed removal of a Confederate statue. Cohn, who took the lectern afterward in a failed attempt to steer the conversation back to potholes and the federal permitting process, looked shaken. The former Goldman Sachs president, who is Jewish, was “disgusted” and “upset,” according to people close to him. Another old Washington hand told me that Cohn had planned to resign last Friday but held off when White House strategist Stephen Bannon, who reportedly encouraged Trump’s comments, stepped down first. He still has not decided what to do. (A White House spokesman declined to comment.)