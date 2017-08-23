5 Reasons Things in North Korea Could Still Go Badly Wrong

Tensions on the Korean peninsula remain high, as U.S. and South Korea began its latest series of war games on Monday, but right now the outbreak of war is looking less likely. Kim Jong Un’s regime in North Korea announced that it has opted for a wait-and-see approach with Guam, after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that any missile attack directed toward a U.S. territory “could escalate into war very quickly.” That's 21st century diplomacy in action. Here’s a quick look at some of the ways the current U.S.-North Korea détente can go sideways: