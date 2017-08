The momentum is all on the Democrats’ side. Donald Trump is historically unpopular. The progressive base is angry and activated, with semi-regular mass protests testifying to the seriousness of their opposition. It is widely expected that Democrats will make gains in the 2018 midterms, and that Trump himself will face an extremely tough re-election battle in 2020. And yet that momentum has not translated into the currency that matters most in politics: cold, hard cash.