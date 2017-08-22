Our War Against Memory

Back to the Future Romans emperors were often a bad lot — but usually confirmed as such only in retrospect. Monsters such as Nero, of the first-century A.D. Julio-Claudian dynasty, or the later psychopaths Commodus and Caracalla, were flattered by toadies when alive — only to be despised the moment they dropped. After unhinged emperors were finally killed off, the sycophantic Senate often proclaimed a damnatio memoriae (a damnation of memory). Prior commemoration was wiped away, thereby robbing the posthumous ogre of any legacy and hence any existence for eternity. In more practical matters, there followed a concurrent abolitio memoriae (an erasing of memory) ...