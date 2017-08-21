When Trumpism Hits the Fan: The 'Last Straw'?

Jonah Goldberg, National Review August 21, 2017

When Trumpism Hits the Fan: The 'Last Straw'?
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

If you go back and look at any number of “spontaneous” political outbursts, you’ll discover that the actual people doing the, uh, out-bursting are actually responding to a long list of grievances and that the precipitating event was only the last straw. (A few that come to mind, in no particular order: the sudden emergence of the Tea Parties in 2009, the firestorms over Trent Lott’s comments about Strom Thurmond, George W. Bush’s nomination of Harriet Myers to the Supreme Court, Bill Clinton’s pardon of Marc Rich, FDR’s court-packing scheme, the French and American Revolutions, Martin Luther’s 95 Theses, etc.)

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site