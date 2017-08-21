Remembering Jerry Lewis

The French were right: Lewis is one of the most original, inventive, and, yes, profound directors of the time. In his films of the nineteen-sixties, he put himself through a wide range of humiliating situations and discovered a range of sentimental triumphs, using technical devices onscreen and off with a gleeful audacity (he actually invented, and held the patent on, the video assist that allowed him to see himself on closed-circuit TV while acting on camera). In the enormous cutaway set of “The Ladies Man” and the metacinematic airplane comedy of “The Family Jewels” and the inside-studio farces of “The Patsy” and “The Errand Boy” and, of course, the enduring twist of the Jekyll-and-Hyde story “The Nutty Professor,” Lewis made his mark on the times by way of a distinctive cinematic consciousness.