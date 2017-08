As far back as October 2015, candidate Donald Trump billed himself as duct tape for a broken nation. “I’m going to unify. This country is totally divided,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper. It turns out he was right about being a unifier, at least in Washington. Our fractured capital is experiencing a new flowering of bipartisanship. Everyone inside the beltway, at least those getting the press coverage, seems to oppose him.