Bannon denies those claims and said, instead, that he participates in the debates that play out inside the White House on issues from free trade to foreign policy. Before his departure, he told me the White House “could be a lot more aggressive”—and it was clear he was pushing Trump in that direction. Senior West Wing aides now wonder just how much damage Bannon can do from the outside. They will now have a chance to see whether his aggressive instincts are turned on them.