U.S. Can Win Trade War With China, But It Shouldn't Try

President Donald Trump was ready to wage war in Asia this week — but not against North Korea and not with conventional weapons. Instead, it was China at risk and of a trade war. The White House had repeatedly warned that the Middle Kingdom's persistent misbehavior would lead to more U.S. pressure on the superpowers' trade relationship, and it seemed finally ready to act. Yet China's cooperation on U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Koreaearlier in August seems to have bought Beijing some time. Instead of announcing retaliatory polices that could launch an economic skirmish as many expected, on Aug. 14 President Trump announced a broad investigation into China's suspected theft of American intellectual property.