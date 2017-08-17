Trump's White Supremacist Economic Agenda

You may be forgiven for forgetting that President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a press conference about his plans to rebuild American infrastructure. The presser became instantly notorious for his comments on a seemingly different topic, when he snarled that both sides were to blame for what had transpired in Charlottesville, Virginia, that past weekend, equating white supremacists with anti-racist activists. He also defended those who had gathered to protest the removal of a statue glorifying Robert E. Lee while chanting “Jews will not replace us,” claiming they were “fine people” who were “there to innocently protest.”