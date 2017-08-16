Trump Got It Right--There's Intolerance on Many Sides

President Trump got it right in his initial response to the mayhem in Charlottesville when he condemned the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.” His subsequent remarks on Monday, singling out “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups” was also appropriate. Those people are repulsive; they represent the ugliest strain in our history. The fact that one of them apparently committed an act of domestic terror by driving his car down a crowded street, killing one woman and injuring 19 others, demanded a specific response.