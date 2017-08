The self-appointed ruling class is overflowing with egomaniacs and heartless operators who, oblivious to the irony of their own pouting, decry Trump’s “ego” and question his “heart.” Has America ever had to endure a more insufferable collection of frauds? When not sating themselves at Margaret Sanger award galas and Black Lives Matters powwows, they can be heard lecturing Americans on “racial healing” and a culture without violence.